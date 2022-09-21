DnB Asset Management AS Buys 3,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

NTAP opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

