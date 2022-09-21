DnB Asset Management AS Buys 7,856 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $248,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $151,845,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,515,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,124,000 after buying an additional 1,815,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $53,261,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

