DnB Asset Management AS Buys New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total transaction of $715,126.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,630,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.83.

MDB stock opened at $217.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

