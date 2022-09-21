DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after purchasing an additional 402,967 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 169.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after buying an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,219,000 after buying an additional 144,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Rollins Stock Down 1.3 %

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $7,224,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.