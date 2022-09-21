DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

