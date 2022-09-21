DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

