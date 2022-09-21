DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.59 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 188,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNPR opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

