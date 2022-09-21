DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CarMax by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.