DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 98.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $221.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

