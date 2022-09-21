DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UDR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 532,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

