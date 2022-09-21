DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 779,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

