DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Match Group to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Match Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.