DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.12 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $60,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.