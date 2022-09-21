DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.24 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,766,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

