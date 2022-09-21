DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day moving average is $177.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

