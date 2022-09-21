DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 158,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

PFG stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

