DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

