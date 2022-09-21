DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

