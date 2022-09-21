DnB Asset Management AS Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,013.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,747,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15,112.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 316,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 314,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

