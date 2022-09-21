DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,544 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GXO Logistics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,659,000 after acquiring an additional 169,891 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $761,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.