DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 88,352 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,352 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 170,242 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after buying an additional 595,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,402,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,073,166.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

