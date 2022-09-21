DnB Asset Management AS Purchases New Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.41% of Baozun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baozun by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Baozun Stock Performance

Baozun Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $488.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.71. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.