DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day moving average is $191.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

