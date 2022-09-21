DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.4 %

ON opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

