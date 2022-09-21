DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,828 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,520 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

