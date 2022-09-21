DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 107,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 811,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

