DnB Asset Management AS Sells 137 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 125.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 37.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Communities Stock Down 2.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Sun Communities stock opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.08 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

