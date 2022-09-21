DnB Asset Management AS Sells 170,867 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,867 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,712,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,479,000 after buying an additional 926,894 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,490,355 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth $14,387,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 222,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 89,202 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of BSAC opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $668.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

