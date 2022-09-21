DnB Asset Management AS Sells 2,049 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SEE opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

