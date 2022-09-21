DnB Asset Management AS Sells 3,516 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in DISH Network by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISH. UBS Group lowered their target price on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,100.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

