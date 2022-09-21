DnB Asset Management AS Sells 98,416 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,416 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

