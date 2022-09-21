DnB Asset Management AS Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,786 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after buying an additional 863,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $23,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.