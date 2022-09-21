Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG stock opened at $245.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

