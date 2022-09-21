Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.