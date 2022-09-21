Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

