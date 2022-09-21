Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EGBN opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

About Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.