Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of EGBN opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.92.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.