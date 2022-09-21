Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.09.

Several analysts have commented on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

NYSE:EXP opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

