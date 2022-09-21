Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 2.1 %

ECL opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

