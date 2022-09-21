El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
El Pollo Loco Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $344.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
