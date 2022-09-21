El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $344.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 364,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

