Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 16,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 69,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37.
Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.
Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.
