Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 16,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 69,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Electra Battery Materials Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELBM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

