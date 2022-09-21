Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Trading Down 0.3%

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.39. 8,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 106,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ELYM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Eliem Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $90.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

