eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Shares Down 1.5%

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 97,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 422,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

eMagin Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

