Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Shares Down 6.5%

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 29,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Emergent Capital Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.
Emergent Capital Company Profile
Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
