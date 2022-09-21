Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.35.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
