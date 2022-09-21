Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.