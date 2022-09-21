Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Trading Down 0.8%

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,620 ($19.57) and last traded at GBX 1,647 ($19.90). Approximately 251,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 293,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,661 ($20.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDV shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.49).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3,660.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,687.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,809.55.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

About Endeavour Mining

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.44%.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.