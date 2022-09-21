Endurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Trading Down 1.2%

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Endurance Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endurance Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

About Endurance Acquisition

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

