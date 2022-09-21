Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 1.32. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

