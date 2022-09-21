Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) vs. Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Financial Analysis

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion -228.22% -345.65% -59.96% Where Food Comes From 9.77% 17.11% 11.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Enfusion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $111.70 million 12.70 -$158.32 million N/A N/A Where Food Comes From $21.93 million 2.61 $2.96 million $0.38 25.34

This table compares Enfusion and Where Food Comes From’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enfusion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enfusion and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enfusion currently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Enfusion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enfusion is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

