Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRP Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRP Stock Down 0.8 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

DOOO opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,781 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,790,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

