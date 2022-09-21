Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NVR, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for NVR in a report released on Saturday, September 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $140.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $138.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $4,800.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $512.93 per share.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,502.50.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,084.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,287.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,342.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

